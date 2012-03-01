European shares ease further; growth in focus

LONDON, March 1 European shares eased on
Thursday, extending the recent period of consolidation as
investors digest central bank cash injections and look for a
catalyst for fresh gains at a time of, at best, mixed economic
growth.
The European Central Bank's broadly as-expected injection of
530 billion euros ($709 billion) in 3-year funds into the system
on Wednesday is likely to be the last one.
The U.S. Federal Reserve also stayed silent on the
possibility of more quantitative easing, suggesting that cheap
central bank funds, which were key in boosting risk appetite and
fuelling the equity market rally, had come to an end.
The threat of oil prices to growth in big importer
Europe and an expected decision on who will be the winners and
losers in Greece's debt restructuring added to the cautious
mood.
The FTSE Eurofirst 300 fell 0.2 percent to 1,072.80
points, as investors locked in some of the gains which have been
seen the index surged nearly 20 percent from late November.
"All the good news are known This is a breather, let's
say some 3 percent on the downside in the short run and overall
I think we are probably heading for more sideways movement over
the next couple of weeks while equity markets struggle to reach
new highs," Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader
Bank, said.
"The cyclical space is prone to some setbacks probably more
than the overall market."