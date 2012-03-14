CORRECTED-European shares extend rally, banks get U.S. boost

LONDON, March 14 European shares rose
early on Wednesday to reach fresh 33-week highs, led by
financials as the U.S. Federal Reserve improved its economic
outlook for the world's largest economy and said most U.S. banks
had passed its stress tests.
European Banks climbed 1.2 percent after the Fed's
conservative stress tests showed most banks achieved high
grades, paving the way for higher payouts and reassuring
investors about the solidity of the global banking system.
"U.S. stress tests could be said to show that the worst is
over for the American financial system and many banks can now
offer a decent dividend and return cash to shareholders," Darren
Sinden, senior sales trader at Silverwind Securities, said.
At 0810 GMT the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was 0.5 percent higher at 1,100.64 points, after
closing at a seven-and-a-half-month high on Tuesday.