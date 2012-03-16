European shares near 8-month highs, scope for more

LONDON, March 16 European equities held
near levels not seen since the summer on Friday, on track for
their best weekly showing in a month and with charts pointing to
scope for more near-term gains as long as economic data and
earnings remain supportive.
Options expiry during the course of the session was likely
to keep the market jittery, with investors wrong-footed by the
rally seeking to cover their positions while those who had bet
on even bigger gains scramble to increase the chances of a win.
A run of stronger U.S. data has played a key part in
supporting risk appetite, so equities will also be paying close
attention to February industrial numbers at 1315 GMT and March
University of Michigan sentiment index at 1355 GMT.
The pan-European FTSE Eurofirst 300 index added 0.1
percent to 1,103.58 points after rising as far as 1,105.91 on
Wednesday, its strongest since July 2011.
The more narrow Euro STOXX 50 index of euro zone blue chips
also rose 0.1 percent by 0806 GMT, to 2,598.80, its
strongest since August.
The rally has taken the index into overbought territory on
the seven-day relative strength index (RSI), but technical
analysts said it was too soon to call for an end to the gains.
"There has been quite an impressive rally. We are looking
for a potential near-term peak at 2,610-40. But throughout this
week, we have so far posted net up days, so there is no sign of
selling entering the market. I wouldn't go short yet," Anders
Soderberg, technical strategist at SEB, said.