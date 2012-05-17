European shares extend losses on Greek worries

* FTSEurofirst 300 down around 0.5 pct

* Greece, Spain worries pounding European stock markets

* Bankia down more than 10 pct as clients pull out money

* Spain falls back into recession

LONDON, May 17 European shares extended their losing streak on Thursday due what a senior fund manager called "the domino effect" of crises in Greece and Spain, and investors said European equities would remain under pressure in coming weeks.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.5 percent at 987.68 points by 0800 GMT, close to a 2012 low of 983.95 points.

The Euro STOXX 50 index also slipped 0.8 percent to 2,157.13 points - close to a 2012 low of 2,142.78 - while Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 fell by around 0.5 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.

European banks felt the heat again after the European Central Bank said on Wednesday that it had stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks because they had not been successfully recapitalised.

The Athens benchmark index fell another 1 percent to remain at its lowest level in nearly 20 years while Spain's IBEX index declined by 0.5 percent as data showed that the country slipped back into recession during the first quarter.

Fears have resurfaced that Greece will have to leave the euro zone, while investors remained worried by the possibility of contagion spreading from a Greek exit from the euro to other countries such as Spain or Italy.

"It's not Greece leaving the euro that is the major issue, it's the domino effect," said John Bearman, chief investment officer at British firm Thomas Miller Investment, which manages roughly 3 billion pounds ($4.8 billion) worth of assets.

INVESTORS SHUN EUROPEAN EQUITIES

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has tumbled around 10 percent over the past three weeks, and roughly 20 percent since mid-March, hit by the return of fears over the euro zone debt crisis.

Spain's IBEX has plunged to a level not seen since 2003.

Shares in Spanish bank Bankia dropped by more than 10 percent after the El Mundo newspaper reported that Bankia customers had taken out more than 1 billion euros from their accounts over the past week.

Bearman said that despite these sharp declines, he was not yet tempted to buy back into continental European equities.

"At the moment, the uncertainties are so large, you're not being paid to look at Europe," he said.

Bearman said Thomas Miller Investment's preferred equities markets were the United States, followed by Britain's FTSE 100 and then fast-growing Asian equities markets. He added that his firm preferred short-dated corporate bonds to equities.

"What we are tending to do is to put some of our reserves out of cash and into short-dated corporate bonds," he said.