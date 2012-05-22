European shares extend recovery ahead of EU summit

PARIS May 22 European stocks rose early on
Tuesday, extending the previous day's tentative recovery from a
two-month slump as expectation of new measures to fight the euro
zone debt crisis and reports about Chinese infrastructure
investments boosted sentiment.
At 0706 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1 percent at 984.29 points, with miners
such as Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton leading the
gains, up 2.1 percent and 1.6 percent respectively.
Traders said they were cutting short positions and starting
to buy a number of battered stocks ahead of an informal meeting
of European leaders on Wednesday, at which EU leaders could
agree further measures to fight the debt crisis and boost
growth.
"Although Greek problems aren't resolved and worries over
other troubled euro zone countries are still around, it seems
sellers might have capitulated last week, which is triggering a
rebound," said Guillaume Dumans, derivatives trader and co-head
of 2Bremans, a Paris-based research firm using behavioural
finance to monitor investor sentiment.