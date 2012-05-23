European shares retreat on caution ahead of EU meet

LONDON May 23 Europe's top shares fell early on Wednesday, reversing a two-session rally and tracking losses overnight on Wall Street as caution prevailed ahead of an EU meeting, which is expected to discuss ways to shore up Europe's economy.

At 0706 GMT, The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 11.60 points, or 1.2 percent, at 982.07, having closed up 1.9 percent on Tuesday, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index shed 32.87 points, or 1.5 percent, to 2,159.98.

Investors will hold their breath ahead of a meeting of European leaders where amongst other things it is expected the idea of regional bonds jointly underwritten by all euro zone member states will be discussed. New French President Francois Hollande supports the proposal but German Chancellor Angela Merkel is opposed to it.

"Most are expecting no concrete solution out of the meeting, just a few ideas discussed on how to boost growth with no real commitment to carry them out; while Angela Merkel is almost certain to reject any proposal by Francois Hollande in relation to Eurobonds," Craig Erlam, market analyst at Alpari, said.

Basic resource stocks, the previous session's top gainers, were the sharpest fallers on Wednesday as investors switched into risk-off mode, while banks, heavily exposed to the fortunes of the euro zone, also posted early losses.