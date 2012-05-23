European shares retreat on caution ahead of EU meet

LONDON May 23 Europe's top shares fell early on
Wednesday, reversing a two-session rally and tracking losses
overnight on Wall Street as caution prevailed ahead of an EU
meeting, which is expected to discuss ways to shore up Europe's
economy.
At 0706 GMT, The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 11.60 points, or 1.2 percent, at
982.07, having closed up 1.9 percent on Tuesday, while the euro
zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index shed 32.87
points, or 1.5 percent, to 2,159.98.
Investors will hold their breath ahead of a meeting of
European leaders where amongst other things it is expected the
idea of regional bonds jointly underwritten by all euro zone
member states will be discussed. New French President Francois
Hollande supports the proposal but German Chancellor Angela
Merkel is opposed to it.
"Most are expecting no concrete solution out of the meeting,
just a few ideas discussed on how to boost growth with no real
commitment to carry them out; while Angela Merkel is almost
certain to reject any proposal by Francois Hollande in relation
to Eurobonds," Craig Erlam, market analyst at Alpari, said.
Basic resource stocks, the previous session's top
gainers, were the sharpest fallers on Wednesday as investors
switched into risk-off mode, while banks, heavily
exposed to the fortunes of the euro zone, also posted early
losses.