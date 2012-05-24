European shares rebound from lows; caution prevails

LONDON May 24 European shares rebounded on Thursday, with investors seeing value in some sectors after steep falls in the previous day, although growing concerns about Greece exiting the euro zone capped gains and equities remained vulnerable to more sell-offs.

An informal summit of European Union leaders shed no new light on how they intended to tackle the debt crisis.

"Long term investors are absent and the market is currently being driven by traders who have a short-term investment horizon and look for bargains," said Koen De Leus, strategist at KBC Securities, in Brussels.

"The market remains vulnerable as we still don't have any concrete proposal on the table to resolve the debt crisis. People are looking for signs that politicians are going to act, but that feeling did not emerge from yesterday's EU meeting."

The sectors, which were hammered during the previous session's market rout, emerged as winners on Thursday, with banks, basic resources and oils climbing 1.1 to 1.4 percent.

At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.8 percent at 979.79 points after falling 2.2 percent on Wednesday.