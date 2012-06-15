版本:
European shares rise on hopes of central bank aid

LONDON, June 15 European shares rose on Friday on hopes that the world's major central banks would provide further monetary stimulus measures to help markets deal with the risk of a Greek exit from the euro zone, although traders said gains could be short-lived.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.4 percent at 987.46 points by 0705 GMT. Germany's DAX was up 0.7 percent, while France's CAC-40 index rose 0.8 percent.

Financial stocks were among the top performers, with Credit Suisse recovering slightly from a 10.5 percent drop on Thursday to rise by 3.6 percent, with the broader STOXX 600 European bank index advancing by 1.2 percent.

"The financials are bouncing higher but we could see a bit of a pull back later," said JN Financial trader James Fogden.

Early trading volumes was heavy, with the FTSEurofirst 300 doing 17 percent of its average 90-day volume in the first 10 minutes of trade.

