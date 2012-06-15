European shares rise on hopes of central bank aid

UPDATE 2-Baidu posts bleak Q4, but sees business reshuffle driving 2017 growth
* Posts 2nd straight drop in quarterly revenue on China ad curbs
LONDON, June 15 European shares rose on Friday on hopes that the world's major central banks would provide further monetary stimulus measures to help markets deal with the risk of a Greek exit from the euro zone, although traders said gains could be short-lived.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.4 percent at 987.46 points by 0705 GMT. Germany's DAX was up 0.7 percent, while France's CAC-40 index rose 0.8 percent.
Financial stocks were among the top performers, with Credit Suisse recovering slightly from a 10.5 percent drop on Thursday to rise by 3.6 percent, with the broader STOXX 600 European bank index advancing by 1.2 percent.
"The financials are bouncing higher but we could see a bit of a pull back later," said JN Financial trader James Fogden.
Early trading volumes was heavy, with the FTSEurofirst 300 doing 17 percent of its average 90-day volume in the first 10 minutes of trade.
* Posts 2nd straight drop in quarterly revenue on China ad curbs
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian authorities will sweep the international airport and other locations for radioactive material, the police chief said on Friday, following the murder of Kim Jong Nam in which VX nerve agent, a highly toxic chemical, was used.