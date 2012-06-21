European shares snap rally on Fed move, China data

LONDON, June 21 European shares traded a touch
lower early on Thursday as investors cashed in on a four-day
rally after the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short of announcing
a new round of quantitative easing and China unveiled more weak
economic data.
The Fed extended a bond programme aimed at bringing down
long-term borrowing costs and stimulating growth, a move the
market had largely priced in, but held fire on the QE that some
investors had been hoping for.
"The rally that we have seen recently has been built on QE
expectations you are obviously going to see a degree of profit
taking," Ishaq Siddiqi, market strategist at ETX Capital, said.
"Yesterday we saw cyclcals taking more of a leg higher so
we're probably going to see a switch to the defensive side this
time around, and the basic resources sector is going to take the
hit on China ('s data)."
He added the only major catalyst for a possible rebound
would be better-than-expected demand at an auction of Spanish
debt on Thursday, where borrowing costs expected to hit a new
euro era high.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.5 percent at
1,008.78 points after hitting its highest closing level since
May 11 at 1,022.52 points on Wednesday.
Basic resources shares were the worst performers as
they shed 2.2 percent after data from China, the world's largest
consumer of metals, showed factory sector contracting for an
eighth straight month in June.