European shares dip; all eyes on central banks

PARIS Aug 27 European stocks dipped in early trade on Monday as investors await confirmation from central banks of fresh stimulus measures to boost growth before committing further money into equities following the sharp rally of the past few weeks.

Trading volumes will be muted on Monday, however, as UK markets remain close for a public holiday.

At 0706 GMT, the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.4 percent at 2,424.16 points, although it managed to stay above a key support level, the long-term trendline formed by its 2011 and 2012 peaks.

"On the one hand, you have people awaiting confirmation that the Fed will act, while on the hand there are persistent rumours of Greece leaving from the euro zone," Guillaume Dumans, co-head of 2Bremans, a Paris-based research firm that uses behavioural finance to monitor investor sentiment.

"The two themes are at the forefront of investors' minds, and our indicator this morning is neutral, so (the) best strategy today is to stay liquid and play intraday moves."

Euro zone banks were amongst the biggest losers, with UniCredit down 1.1 percent and Societe Generale down 0.7 percent.