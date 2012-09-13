European shares dip at open, focus on Fed

LONDON, Sept 13 European shares dipped in early
trade on Thursday, edging back further from the 14-month high
hit in the previous session, with potential action from the
U.S. Federal Reserve later in the session needed to provide
further support to prices.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.1 percent at
1,106.45 by 0709 GMT, after gaining 0.1 percent on Wednesday
having at one stage hit its highest levels since early July 2011
after a top German court gave the green light for Europe's new
bailout fund.
However, with the European Stability Mechanism ratified, the
initial rally which followed the news waned as investors'
attention shifted to the Fed's policy decision.
"Markets are probably getting too overexcited by all the
positive developments, and certainly once some kind of
disappointment shows up, they could react with a bit of a short
retrenchment because they are to some degree overbought," said
Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank.
The odds among economists polled by Reuters on a third round
of bond buying from the Fed rose to 65 percent in August from 60
percent previously. Of the 51 who put the chances of QE3 at more
than 50 percent, 39 predicted the Fed would act on Thursday
following its two-day policy meeting.