European shares rise, options expiry eyed

LONDON, Sept 21 European shares rose on Friday, helped by speculation that Spain could soon request a bailout and ongoing optimism that central bank action would revive economic growth, though trading could be volatile given stock futures and options expiries.

"It is all about options expiry today," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages around $500 million of assets.

"Volatility has been crushed recently and optimism increased dramatically as has the market. The main thing to look at today is if the market can actually sustain these levels after expiry as well. That will tell us a lot."

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.5 percent at 1,120.23 by 0704 GMT, having dipped 0.1 percent on Thursday.

The index has surged more than 9 percent over the past two months, boosted by the European Central Bank's plan to buy sovereign bonds to lower the borrowing costs of debt-stricken euro zone countries, as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve's bold stimulus measures.

The benchmark Spanish IBEX rose 0.6 percent. Sources have told Reuters the country is considering freezing pensions and speeding up a planned rise in the retirement age as it races to cut spending and meet conditions of an expected international sovereign aid package.