Danone decline pegs back European shares

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Oct 17 A decline in food group Danone weighed on European equities, although relief after Spain clung on to its investment-grade rating led some traders to say they might use the fall to snap up cheap shares.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down by 0.1 percent at 1,111.53 points, while the euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.1 percent to 2,550.70 points.

Danone fell 3.8 percent, taking the most points off the FTSEurofirst 300 index, after the French company reported a slowdown in revenue growth at its main dairy division.

"We expected a 'subdued' reporting ... we got quite a disappointing one," Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Andrew Wood wrote in a research note.

Danone also reported a further deterioration in business conditions across southern Europe, where countries such as Spain and Greece have been hit by the euro zone debt crisis.

Spain remains under pressure to seek a sovereign bailout and expectations are growing that Madrid will soon request aid from its euro zone partners, which would allow the European Central bank to start buying the country's bonds.

Late on Tuesday, credit rating agency Moody's assuaged widespread fears it could cut Spain to junk status by maintaining Spain's investment grade rating, but made clear its decision assumed the country would seek support.

"In Europe, little by little, some of the problems are getting fixed," said Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu.

Valahu added he was holding onto Spanish stocks such as toll road operator Abertis and construction company ACS , and would consider buying Spanish and Italian government bonds.

The Moody's rating decision caused Spain's IBEX stock market to rise by 1 percent.

Financial stocks - which are heavily exposed to potential losses in the euro zone - also rose, with the STOXX euro zone bank index gaining 0.7 percent.

Toby Campbell-Gray, head of trading at Tavira Securities, added that investor appetite for European equities remained strong, despite the persistent worries over Europe's debt problems.

"We're seeing buyers coming in, with any dips in these markets," he said.