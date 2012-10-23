European shares edge lower, corporate results mixed

LONDON Oct 23 European shares edged lower on
Tuesday after a mixed bag of corporate updates kept investors
cautious.
At 0712 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,106.73 points after
the index had initially opened higher.
Leading gainers in early deals were Michelin and
Swedbank, up 3.8 percent and 3.6 percent,
respectively after both posted positive updates. Among those
lagging expectations was Alfa Laval, down 6 percent.
After several days of falls, Graham Bishop, senior equity
strategist at Exane BNP Paribas, said now was a good time to buy
back into the market.
"Markets are now less overbought and are getting some
valuation and earnings support. You should be prepared to take
more risk... We are overweight banks, mining, industrials,
chemicals and construction."
"There is a chance that earnings disappointments will be
quite minor on the basis that growth might have weakened in the
third quarter, but leading indicators picked up in September,
and as expectations have been lowered consistently. We will be
bullish in the near term."