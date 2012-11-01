Reassuring corporate results lift European shares

LONDON Nov 1 European shares edged up on
Thursday, bolstered by a string of upbeat earnings reports from
UK companies including heavyweight oil major Royal Dutch Shell
.
Trading volumes were expected, however, to be thin due to
public holidays in France, Italy, Spain and parts of Germany.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.3 percent to
1,099.08 points, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
index added 0.1 percent to 2,505.61 points.
Shell posted a smaller than expected fall in profits,
sending its shares 0.9 percent higher, and investors also
welcomed news from British bank Lloyds and telecoms
group BT.
"Some of the results look to be reasonably robust, in light
of the weak economic backdrop," said Central Markets senior
trader Joe Neighbour.