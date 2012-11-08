Siemens leads European shares higher

LONDON Nov 8 European shares rose on Thursday
after reassuring earnings from major companies including Siemens
and Swiss Re.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up by 0.5 percent at
1,104.35 points by 0708 GMT, recovering from a 1.4 percent loss
during the previous session. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro
STOXX 50 index rose 0.7 percent.
Siemens led gainers across the region, up 3.3 percent, after
it beat third-quarter earnings forecasts, while reinsurer Swiss
Re rose 3.2 percent after it also beat and said it might pay a
special dividend.
"We really like Swiss Re and its promise of the special
dividend. After such a sharp sell-off in the previous session,
the bargain-hunters are coming back in," said MB Capital trading
director Marcus Bullus.