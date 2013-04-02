European shares inch higher ahead of PMI data

PARIS, April 2 European shares inched higher in
early trade on Tuesday, although gains were capped by lingering
worries about the Cyprus bailout, with investors braced for
manufacturing data expected to paint a bleak picture of the
region's economy.
At 0708 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.17 percent at 1,190.89 points,
following a long holiday weekend.
Investors were worried about the impact from Cyprus's
bailout after the country's central bank said over the weekend
that major depositors in Bank of Cyprus will lose
around 60 percent of savings over 100,000 euros, more than
initially expected.
"The way the European Union managed the Cypriot crisis has
been a disaster, and confidence might take time to come back, so
investors will remain cautious for a while," said David
Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global
Equities.
"We're buying futures to catch a potential rise, but we're
not adding stocks to portfolios at this point."