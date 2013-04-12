Cyprus worries halt Europe shares' winning streak

LONDON, April 12 European shares edged lower on
Friday to end a four-day run higher, with some traders citing
concerns that Cyprus may need more bailout money as a main
factor weighing on markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 slipped 0.3
percent to 1,189.31 points, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro
STOXX 50 index declined 0.5 percent to 2,660.67
points.
European Union finance ministers are meeting on Friday and
Saturday, with Cyprus' bailout among the top items on the
agenda.
The Luxembourg finance minister said on Friday that Europe
and the International Monetary Fund could not increase their 10
billion euro ($13.13 billion) contribution to Cyprus' bailout,
but worries remain that Cyprus may need more.
"There is the potential that Cyprus may need more money, and
that may be a reason for investors to book a bit of profit on
the back of the recent strong run," said Central Markets chief
strategist Richard Perry.