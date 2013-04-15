Weak mining stocks lead European shares lower

BRIEF-Washington Federal to buy Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 mln in stock
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
LONDON, April 15 European shares fell on Monday, led lower by mining stocks after weaker-than-expected economic data from China - the world's top metals consumer - raised doubts over the pace of the global economic recovery.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index edged lower by 0.2 percent to 1,179.87 points, although the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.1 percent to 2,635.25 points.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index - which houses major mining stocks - was the worst-performing European equity index as the weak Chinese first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data weighed on the sector.
Central Markets senior broker Joe Neighbour said he would advise clients to use any rebound on mining stocks to sell them for a profit, rather than look to buy them if they fell.
"The long-term trends for the sector are still down," he said.
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased on Wednesday amid heightening geopolitical tensions with North Korea, but held above two-week lows hit in the previous session on a healthy demand outlook. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded down 0.1 percent at $5,763 a tonne by 0200 GMT, after ending a tad firmer on Tuesday having previously slumped to $5,710 a tonne during the session, a two-week low. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange c
BEIJING, April 12 China's producer price inflation cooled for the first time in seven months in March as iron ore and coal prices tumbled, pressured by fears that Chinese steel production is outweighing demand and threatening a glut of the metal later this year.