Weak mining stocks lead European shares lower

LONDON, April 15 European shares fell on Monday, led lower by mining stocks after weaker-than-expected economic data from China - the world's top metals consumer - raised doubts over the pace of the global economic recovery.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index edged lower by 0.2 percent to 1,179.87 points, although the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.1 percent to 2,635.25 points.

The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index - which houses major mining stocks - was the worst-performing European equity index as the weak Chinese first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data weighed on the sector.

Central Markets senior broker Joe Neighbour said he would advise clients to use any rebound on mining stocks to sell them for a profit, rather than look to buy them if they fell.

"The long-term trends for the sector are still down," he said.