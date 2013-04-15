Weak mining stocks peg back European shares

* Mining stocks fall after weaker-than-expected China data

* Merger activity boosts utility stocks

* Some traders favour "defensives" over "cyclicals" at present

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, April 15 A drop in major mining stocks, which fell after weaker-than-expected data from top metals consumer China, pegged back European shares on Monday.

Many investors expect European equities to retreat in the coming months after a strong start to 2013, and some strategists and traders back "defensive" sectors such as utilities over more economically sensitive areas such as commodity stocks.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which has risen 4 percent since the start of 2013, fell 0.1 percent to 1,180.75 points in morning trade, following a 0.9 percent drop on Friday.

However, the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index edged up 0.3 percent to 2,642.18 points, as merger activity boosted utility stocks such as RWE and E.ON .

The STOXX Europe 600 Utilities Index rose 1.2 percent, making it the best-performing European sector.

Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar said merger activity in the utilities sector, as evidenced by Austrian energy group OMV's purchase of RWE's stake in the Nabucco pipeline, would enhance the appeal of such stocks.

"Utilities as a defensive play are attractive at the moment. Not only have you got a good dividend yield, but you also have some M&A (merger and acquisition) appeal as well," he said.

MINERS FALL

The STOXX Europe 600 Utilities Index has risen nearly 4 percent since the start of 2013, outperforming a roughly 17 percent fall in the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index , which includes major mining stocks.

Mining stocks suffered a further blow on Monday after weaker-than-expected Chinese first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data raised new doubts over the pace of global economic recovery.

"We maintain our bearish stance on the European Metals & Mining sector; we believe that value is 10-15 percent below where the sector is today and we are looking at dividend yield as the line in the sand," investment bank Citi wrote in a research note.

JP Morgan Cazenove also backed choosing "defensive" stocks such as utilities over "cyclical" sectors such as the miners due to the general economic uncertainty.

"We believe the outperformance of defensives over cyclicals is not finished," it wrote in a note.