Fiat leads as European shares rebound

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, May 27 European shares rebounded on Monday from sharp falls last week, with carmaker Fiat one of the biggest gainers, as technical signs that the equity market's longer-term bullish trend remained intact tempted back investors.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.9 percent to 2,789.65 points, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index advanced 0.4 percent to 1,231.89 points, with Fiat rising more than 4 percent on reports the carmaker was getting closer to raising the finance to buy out U.S. unit Chrysler.

Volumes, however, were likely to be thin since both the U.S and UK markets were shut for public holidays.

Euro zone blue-chip stocks posted their first weekly loss in a month last week on worries about a possible scaling back of U.S. monetary stimulus measures which have helped drive a global equity market rally this year.

However, some traders took encouragement from the fact that the Euro STOXX 50 still managed to end the week off its lowest point for the week which was in the 2,754 area. That was the index's peak in late January, and has been seen as a major support level. The fact that it held last week suggests a residual appetite for shares.

The FTSEurofirst 300 has gained 9 percent since the start of 2013, the Euro STOXX 50 is up 6 percent, while Germany's DAX hit a record high last week of 8,557.86 points.

"I think the medium-term trend is still bullish," said Hendrik Klein, who heads high-frequency trading and asset management firm Da Vinci Invest.

FIAT RISES

Fiat topped the FTSEurofirst 300 with a 4.1 percent rise, which traders attributed to a Wall Street Journal report that Fiat was in talks about potential financing for an upcoming buyout of the stake in U.S. automaker Chrysler that Fiat does not already own.

Analysts have said such a move could lead to a flotation of Chrysler, which would raise cash to cut Fiat's debts.

"By listing Fiat-Chrysler in the U.S. (also by means of a capital increase), the group could raise the necessary cash to avoid a downgrade; a primary listing in the U.S. could help Fiat-Chrysler's valuation because it would reflect U.S. auto maker's multiples rather than European ones," Banca Akros wrote in a research note.

The Euro STOXX 50 Volatility Index edged down by 0.6 percent after spiking at the end of last week.

However, some investors and strategists felt that in spite of the longer-term bullish trend for equities, stock markets could be more volatile in the near term due to uncertainty over a possible scaling back of monetary stimulus measures.

"Expectations cannot remain stable for long and so investors should be prepared for periods of higher volatility in particular asset classes," Credit Agricole wrote in a note.