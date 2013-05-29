Europe shares halt two-day rally; Peugeot drops

PARIS May 29 European shares fell early on
Wednesday, with a blue-chip index slipping from a near-two year
high hit in the previous session, although the recent rally was
seen as intact.
At 0703 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,240.94 points. The
euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down
0.6 percent at 2,820.28 points, retreating from July 2011 levels
hit on Tuesday.
"In terms of technical analysis, this week's surge means
that we're in for another positive wave, at least until the end
of next week," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales
trading, at Global Equities.
"At that point, U.S. jobs data, which is the only clear
barometre for the Fed's quantitative easing programme, will set
the tone, and it will probably be time to book profit."
French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen dropped 4.5
percent, falling after a report saying the French automaker is
considering a new capital increase after burning through 2.5
billion euros in cash in the past year.