Renault falls as European equity pullback deepens

LONDON May 30 The European equity pull-back
deepened on Thursday, with carmaker Renault among the
worst performers, as uncertainty over a possible end to U.S
economic stimulus measures hit markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
fallen 1.8 percent in the previous session, edged down by 0.1
percent to 1,222.43 points By 0712 GMT, while the euro zone's
blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.1 percent to
2,783.58 points.
Renault was among the worst-performers on the FTSEurofirst
300, falling 2.4 percent, which traders attributed to a move by
Goldman Sachs to cut its rating on Renault to "sell" from
"neutral."
Global equity markets have rallied this year, helped by
injections of liquidity and rate cuts by major central banks,
with the FTSEurofirst 300 hitting a near 5-year high this month,
while Germany's DAX also reached all-time highs.
However, the rally has since faded over the last week on
signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon scale back some of
its stimulus measures following signs of a recovery in the U.S.
economy.
Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu said he had already
been "short" on the Swiss SMI and German DAX
equity indexes, betting on pullbacks on those markets.
"I was already 'short' but I'm not going to add to it," he
said.
Ian Richards, head of equities strategy at Exane BNP Paribas
also felt any scaling back of the Fed's stimulus measures
remained some way off.
"(And) we think Fed tapering action - potentially the big
event for markets this year remains several months off. As such
we do not think this is the appropriate time to make changes to
the shape of European equity portfolios," he wrote in a note.