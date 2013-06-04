STMicro leads rebound in European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.8 pct
* Trend seen upward if Euro STOXX 50 makes new high -
Natixis
* STM leads gainers as CEO guides for strong growth in
orders
* Weak U.S. data helped drove Wall Street to stronger close
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, June 4 European shares snapped a two-day
losing streak on Tuesday, led by STMicroelectronics
after it said full-year order growth would be healthy.
The chipmaker's shares rose 4.4 percent after chief
executive Carlo Bozotti told Le Figaro newspaper it expects
growth of 5 to 10 percent this year after a 5 percent increase
in the first quarter.
The stock topped the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
, which was up 0.4 percent at 1,213.02 points at 0735
GMT, taking its cue from gains in U.S. and Japanese stocks after
two negative sessions in Europe.
Wall Street recovered in late trade as some investors judged
weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data earlier in the
session could warrant keeping intact the Federal Reserve's
stimulus programme, which has been a key driver of an equity
rally in the past year.
The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.8
percent at 2,769.83 points after closing at a three-weak low on
Monday.
"With (positive) closes in the U.S. and Japan we'll try to
recover today," said Ouri Mimran, a technical strategist at
Natixis in Paris, who advised his clients to bet on a tactical
rebound in Japan's Nikkei index.
"A break above yesterday's high (on the Euro STOXX 50) will
give the bullish signal I'm expecting but I'd prefer to wait for
a confirmation because the European close was quite weak
yesterday."
He said the Euro STOXX 50 remained in a bullish medium-term
trend as long as it kept above the 61.8 percent retracement of
its April-to-May rally at 2,660 points.
The index has fallen 2.6 percent from a nearly two-year high
hit in late May as investors fretted the Fed may taper its
monetary stimulus programme.
Trading has become more volatile in the last couple of
weeks, with key indexes recording drops and rebounds of more
than 1 percent in a day, and the VSTOXX index of implied
volatility hitting a 6-week high on Monday.
The VSTOXX, which measures the price of options on euro zone
blue chips and is regarded as a gauge of investor fears of
future swings, is down 3.1 percent on Tuesday.