Europe equity retreat deepens on fresh Fed concerns

LONDON, June 5 European shares fell on
Wednesday, extending a retreat from multi-year highs reached
last month, as fresh concerns about a possible tapering in U.S
economic stimulus measures hit markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which hit
a 5-year high of 1,258.09 points in late May, fell 0.7 percent
to 1,203.41 points, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX
50 index fell 0.8 percent to 2,733.56 points.
Equity markets have retreated from May peaks over the last
week on mounting concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon
scale back economic stimulus measures that have helped drive a
global stock market rally this year.
Traders on Wednesday cited comments from Fed official Esther
George, who said she supported slowing down the pace of bond
purchases which have been a key economic stimulus measure, as
the main reason for the stock market fall.
"The markets are hanging on every word of the central
bankers in Europe and the U.S.," said Berkeley Futures associate
director Richard Griffiths.
"Generally, the markets are looking to correct a bit more
from here. The trend has turned lower. The rallies are being
sold into, rather than people buying on the dip," he added.