European shares steady after losing streak

LONDON, June 12 European shares steadied on
Wednesday after two straight sessions of losses, although
traders saw little room for gains in the near-term due to
mounting concerns that central bank support for markets was
turning more cautious.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat at
1,179.50 points in early session trading after having fallen to
six-week lows on Tuesday, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro
STOXX 50 index also recovered to rise 0.1 percent to
2,684.97 points.
The FTSEurofirst 300 remains up by 4 percent since the start
of 2013, despite having fallen some 6 percent from a 2013 peak
of 1,258.09 points in late May.
Hendrik Klein, head of high-frequency trading and investment
firm Da Vinci Invest AG, said he remained bullish on equities
over the longer-term but was more cautious in the near-term, due
to the uncertainty over future central bank monetary policy.
"I'm still long-term bullish but in the near term, I'm more
on the short side," he said.