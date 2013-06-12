European shares edge back up after losing streak

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.4 pct
* Markets recover after two straight days of losses
* Vodafone falls as it makes approach for Kabel Deutschland
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 12 European shares recovered on
Wednesday after two straight days of losses, although traders
saw little room for major near-term gains due to concerns that
central bank support for markets is likely to wane.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.2
percent to 1,182.24 points in early trading after having fallen
to six-week lows on Tuesday. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro
STOXX 50 index rose 0.4 percent to 2,693.28 points.
The FTSEurofirst 300 remains up 4 percent since the start of
2013, despite having fallen some 6 percent from a 2013 peak of
1,258.09 points in late May. The Euro STOXX 50 is up 2 percent.
Hendrik Klein, head of high-frequency trading and investment
firm Da Vinci Invest AG, said he remained bullish on equities
over the longer-term but was more cautious in the near-term, due
to the uncertainty over future central bank monetary policy.
VODAFONE FALLS
British telecoms group Vodafone fell 5.2 percent, as
the company traded without entitlements to its latest dividend
payout and after Vodafone made a preliminary bid approach for
Germany's biggest cable company, Kabel Deutschland Holding
.
Vodafone's approach pushed up Kabel Deutschland's shares by
8 percent.
Despite the market recovery on Wednesday, several traders
said they were not looking to take on major positions to bet on
bigger gains in the near-term, due to the concerns of a scaling
back in central bank economic stimulus measures.
"There is still uncertainty over the central banks' actions.
I'd give it another week before any meaningful rally. Generally,
the market is looking to sell any intraday rally," said Berkeley
Futures associate director Richard Griffiths.