European shares edge higher, steadying after rout

LONDON, June 21 European shares rose on Friday, steadying after the previous session's hefty falls on the prospect of diminished stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, though traders were braced for a choppy ride in the medium term.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.2 percent at 1,146.29 by 0701 GMT, having slid 3.1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in 19 months after the Fed said late on Wednesday a stronger U.S. economy meant it would likely reduce its asset purchases this year.

Central bank stimulus measures had helped bloat European markets to five-year highs in 2013 despite a shrinking domestic economy and falling earnings expectations, but the threat of withdrawal has knocked the index around 9 percent since mid-May.

"The fear is... setting in with a lot of cutting of bullish positions. The most likely scenario is that rallies will be sold so I would be very careful buying the dip," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages around $500 million in assets.

