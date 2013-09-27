Adidas keeps European shares on track for best quarter in 4 years

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 flat
* FTSEurofirst on course for best quarterly gain since 2009
* Adidas up 1 pct after peer Nike posts strong sales
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Sept 27 European shares were steady on
Friday, with German sportswear maker Adidas gaining
after strong results at U.S. peer Nike, but appetite was
muted because of tension in U.S. budget talks and a political
stand-off in Italy.
Shares in Adidas rose 1 percent after Nike said it recorded
solid sales growth in North America and Europe last quarter,
helping it report a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit and
brightening the outlook for the broader sports apparel sector
.
The stock was among the top risers on the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was up 0.1 percent to 1,258.90
points, on course for its best quarterly gain since 2009. The
euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index was flat at 2,923.39
points.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was unchanged on the week, hovering
just below five-year high, as the lack of progress in budget and
debt negotiations in Washington and the threat of a breakdown in
the ruling coalition in Italy kept buyers on the sidelines.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has risen around 9.5 percent over the
past three months, or 50 percent faster than the U.S. S&P 500
index, helped by improving data in Europe and the
prospect of a tighter monetary policy in the United States.
Nick Xanders, head of strategy at BTIG, recommended that
investors bet on further outperformance of European stocks over
their U.S. counterparts in the coming months.
"With the situation going on in terms of the U.S. debt
ceiling there is no reason to change that trade," said Xanders.
"You'd probably see another 3-4 percent (return on the trade
until the end of the year) assuming Italy doesn't blow up."
Italy's FTSE MIB, down 0.4 percent, lagged its
European peers after renewed threats from former premier Silvio
Berlusconi's centre-right party to pull out of the government.
Investors broadly expected U.S. lawmakers eventually to
agree on an increase in the debt ceiling and avert a bailout,
but markets were likely to be jittery as negotiations continued.
"History shows that these decisions tend to go right down to
the wire, and typically the decisions are always in favour of
the markets," said Central Markets chief strategist Richard
Perry.
"However, the markets will remain on edge while the battle
... rumbles on, so expect markets to remain range bound until
the decision."