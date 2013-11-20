European shares extend losses; focus on Fed, data

UPDATE 1-Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
LONDON Nov 20 European shares fell for a second successive day on Wednesday, with losses on Wall Street and in Asia and concerns about company earnings prompting investors to trade cautiously.
The third-quarter earnings season has disappointed, with StarMine data showing 49 percent firms on the STOXX Europe 600 index missing earnings forecasts and 63 percent reporting revenues below expectations, against 42 percent and 43 percent respectively in the previous quarter.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.3 percent to 1,292.62 points, after falling 0.7 percent on Tuesday. It is still up 14 percent this year.
Investors will focus on U.S. data, including retail sales at 1330 GMT, and the minutes from the Federal Reserve's October meeting for hints on the timing of an expected cut in stimulus. The minutes from the Bank of England's latest policy meeting are also due later in the session.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Tuesday the central bank would maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy for as long as needed.
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.