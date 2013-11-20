European shares extend losses; focus on Fed, data

LONDON Nov 20 European shares fell for a second successive day on Wednesday, with losses on Wall Street and in Asia and concerns about company earnings prompting investors to trade cautiously.

The third-quarter earnings season has disappointed, with StarMine data showing 49 percent firms on the STOXX Europe 600 index missing earnings forecasts and 63 percent reporting revenues below expectations, against 42 percent and 43 percent respectively in the previous quarter.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.3 percent to 1,292.62 points, after falling 0.7 percent on Tuesday. It is still up 14 percent this year.

Investors will focus on U.S. data, including retail sales at 1330 GMT, and the minutes from the Federal Reserve's October meeting for hints on the timing of an expected cut in stimulus. The minutes from the Bank of England's latest policy meeting are also due later in the session.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Tuesday the central bank would maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy for as long as needed.