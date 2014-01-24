European shares broadly steady, IBEX hit by LatAm rout

BRIEF-Knowles reports Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Knowles reports q1 2017 financial results and provides outlook for Q2 2017
LONDON Jan 24 European equities steadied on Friday, with some investors seeing value in the market after the previous session's retreat, although emerging market-exposed stocks were hit by a rout in Latin American currencies.
Aberdeen Asset Management, which invests in emerging markets, fell 3.6 percent after Argentine's central bank gave up its battle against the currency's slide.
Other Latin America currencies, such as the Mexican peso, were also hard-hit, and the rout then spread to Asia.
For European companies, the weakness in emerging market currencies eats into the euro value of their revenues and also makes it harder for them to compete against local players.
The Spanish IBEX, which has high exposure to Latin America, lagged the other regional bourses, down 0.4 percent.
The broader market steadied after posting its biggest one-day drop since early December on Thursday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.1 percent at 1,333.98 points by 0809 GMT.
April 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: ** Czech utility CEZ has received several offers for its assets in Bulgaria and some are interesting, a spokesman said. ** Frontline has made a fifth offer for tanker operator DHT Holdings and given its rival 24 hours to reconsider a deal which billionaire John Fredriksen hopes will forge the world's largest tanker company. ** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the coun
* Upon completion, total headcount reduction under restructuring plan announced in Q3 2016 expected to be about 2,000 positions - SEC filing