UPDATE 1-Weak earnings put Europe shares on course for monthly loss

* FTSEurofirst 300 on course for January loss
* Would mark first monthly loss for the index since August
* Electrolux falls after posting lower profits
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares were on course
for their first monthly loss since August on Friday, partly on
the back of evidence that company earnings are being hit by the
turbulence in emerging markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.3 percent at 1,290.15 points in early session trading, putting
it on track for a fall of around 2 percent in January, after
having risen for the previous four months.
Shares in Electrolux fell 4.5 percent after the
Swedish home appliances maker posted a bigger-than-expected drop
in quarterly earnings.
Electrolux's earnings were hit by a slump in Brazil, whose
economy has had to deal with a fall in the country's currency.
Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis
Global Markets, said problems in emerging markets would weigh on
equity markets for the near term.
"Emerging market volatility is going to be our companion for
a while and may have a slightly negative impact on earnings as
some companies will have to take currency losses on some of the
assets denominated in foreign currencies," said Gijsels.
Injections of liquidity by major world central banks,
coupled with signs of a slow economic recovery in Europe, had
driven a European stock market rally in 2013, with the
FTSEurofirst 300 rising 16 percent last year.
But traders and strategists have said for that momentum to
be maintained, Europe's leading companies need to post strong
results at the start of 2014 - and so far, several blue-chip
companies have disappointed on that front such as Electrolux on
Friday and drinks group Diageo earlier this week.
Many investors with a longer-term view over the whole of
2014 remain positive on European equities this year, saying the
stock market should gradually rise over the course of the year
as the region's economic recovery slowly strengthens.
But traders such as ACIES Asset Management's Andreas Clenow
said now was not the time to go back into the equity market.
"Most likely, the bull market is not over, but for now it
looks shaky. I'm taking a very defensive stance in the
short-term. We've closed out long positions and raised some
cash," he said.