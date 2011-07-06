European shares snap winning run on Moody's move

LONDON, July 6 European equities fell on Wednesday after gaining for seven straight sessions as banks lost ground after Moody's cut Portugal's credit rating to "junk".

At 0722 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,118.52 points after hitting a one-month closing high in the previous session.

"Certainly Moody's comment over Portugal is a concern for the market. Investors are also just trying to position themselves ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls figures," said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Moody's became the first ratings agency to cut Portugal's credit standing to junk, warning the country may need a second round of rescue funds before it can return to capital markets.

Banks featured among the top decliners, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index down 1 percent. Portugal's PSI 20 fell 1.7 percent, while Portuguese bank Millennium bcp dropped 4.3 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)