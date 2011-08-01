European shares rise after U.S. debt deal

LONDON Aug 1 European shares rose on Monday,
snapping the previous week's sharp losses after a deal was
announced to raise the borrowing limit in the United States
before it runs out of credit, with banks among the best
performers.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index gained 1.8 percent
to feature amongst the stand out risers after losing 4.7 percent
in the previous week following the stalemate in the U.S. debt
talks.
The compromise would cut about $2.4 trillion from the
deficit over the next 10 years and the deal is expected to be
passed through the Senate, but it could face tough opposition in
the House of Representatives.
There are also concerns the United States top-notch credit
rating could be cut due to the political squabbling, which could
push up borrowing costs and undermine confidence in the country.
"It is a relief rally on the back of the parties coming
together, but it could only last for a couple of days as the
United States could now face a ratings downgrade," Manoj Ladwa,
senior trader at ETX Capital, said.
"That would impact every part of the United States."
By 0708 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was up 0.9 percent at 1,092.51 points.
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson)