European shares fall early; SocGen tumbles

LONDON Aug 3 European shares fell sharply early on Wednesday, tracking steep falls in Wall Street and Asia, on escalating worries about the global economy, following a raft of weak data, and the spread of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis to Italy.

At 0706 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.3 percent at 1,035.52 points, after hitting an 11-month closing low in the previous session. Italy's FTSE MIB dropped 1.9 percent.

French bank Societe Generale fell 8.8 percent after warning it would struggle to reach its 2012 profit target as its exposure to Greece and a tougher economic backdrop took its toll on second-quarter earnings.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell 1.9 percent, hitting a 27-month low.

"It's a lower, slower world," said Justin Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven Investment Management. "The corporate results are telling us a not bad story, but that's the rear view. The outlook is lower and slower."

"The U.S. debt issue has not been resolved. There's a new bandage, but no one is looking at the festering wound underneath."

U.S. data in recent days has shown weakness in consumer spending, manufacturing and GDP growth, sparking worries the world's biggest economy could be headed back into recession. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)