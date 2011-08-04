European shares rebound from sharp losses

LONDON Aug 4 European shares rose on Thursday, rebounding from an 11-month closing low as investors bought oversold stocks and hoped a further stimulus package in the United States would be introduced to boost a struggling economy.

Banks featured among the top performers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index up 1.4 percent. The index has fallen 9.9 percent since the second Greece bailout on concerns global growth is slowing and the debt crisis could be spreading.

"The market is looking oversold, but I am not sure if the recovery will last," Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at Brewin Dolphin Securities, said.

"The rapid loss of recovery momentum in the United States has been surprising. It raises the level of uncertainty in the market, but it is difficult to know how the Federal Reserve will respond."

By 0711 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.8 percent at 1,035.69 points after hitting an 11-month closing low in the previous session.

The index was also in "oversold territory", with its 14-day relative strength index having hit 26.7 on Wednesday -- 30 or below is considered oversold. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)