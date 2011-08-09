European shares rebound after seven days of losses

LONDON Aug 9 European shares rose sharply on
Tuesday as investors looked for bargains in stocks that had
dropped for seven straight days on worries about major economies
falling back into recession.
At 0714 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1.6 percent at 951.02 points, after
falling 4 percent on Monday and hitting a two-year low.
"The markets' fall (in previous sessions) implies huge falls
in corporate earnings, which is over-egging the pudding. On one
level, you could say markets have become oversold, and
valuations are very attractive," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr,
strategist at Charles Stanley.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index rose 2.2
percent, having fallen sharply in recent days.
On Monday, the S&P 500 suffered its biggest fall
since December 2008, falling 6 percent, after the United States
lost its triple-A credit rating.
