Europe stocks halt slump as SocGen bounces back

PARIS Aug 11 European stocks surged early on Thursday in a tentative rally, as reassuring comments from Societe Generale's CEO and France's renewed effort to trim its deficit eased fears over the euro zone debt crisis for now.

At 0702 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was up 2.3 percent at 931.50 points after tumbling 4 percent to a two-year closing low on Wednesday.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E index was up 2.9 percent at 2,215.50 points.

"We're getting more and more signals pointing to the formation of a temporary low, with momentum indicators pointing to "oversold" levels and strong gaps between prices and 50-day and 200-day moving averages," said Alexandre Le Drogoff, technical analyst at Aurel BGC in Paris.

Shares in Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) rose 6 percent, bouncing back from 15 percent drop on Wednesday, after the bank's Chief Executive Frederic Oudea dismissed rumors of liquidity problems as "absolutely rubbish" late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)