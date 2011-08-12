Europe stocks' tentative recovery rally fizzles out

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
PARIS Aug 12 European stocks fell early on Friday, halting a tentative recovery rally in the previous session, as a short-selling ban on financial shares by France, Italy, Spain and Belgium failed to shore up the sector.
At 0708 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.9 percent at 926.57 points, after surging 2.7 percent in the previous session.
Societe Generale was down 2.4 percent and Santander fell 1.2 percent.
Ion-Marc Valahu, who helps run Geneva-based fund management firm ClairInvest, said the short-selling ban might not have that much of an impact in the long term.
"In the short-term it will help calm things down, but if you look at what happened at Lehman during the crisis, it didn't do much," Valahu said.
"You can still short futures and options," he added. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta in London; editing by Sophie Walker)
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.