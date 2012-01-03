REFILE-European shares build on 2-month high as miners rally

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON Jan 3 European shares rose for a fourth consecutive session in early trade on Tuesday as mining stocks were lifted by recent estimate-beating manufacturing data from China.

At 0810GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.9 percent at 1021.40 points, building on a two-month high hit on Monday.

UK-listed miners were among those adding most points to the index after data on Sunday showed the manufacturing sector in China, the world's largest consumer of metals, avoided contraction in December, albeit slightly.

Xstrata and Kazakhmys, both up around 4 percent, helped Britain's FTSE rise 1.6 percent as the index, which closed early on Friday and was shut on Monday, caught up with a rally in the rest of Europe.