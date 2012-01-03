版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 3日 星期二 17:45 BJT

European shares rise as China data boosts miners

* FTSEurofirst up 0.7 pct
    * Miners rally as China PMI beats estimates
    * Caution remains ahead of sovereign auctions

    By Francesco Canepa	
    LONDON, Jan 3 European shares rose for a
fourth consecutive session in early trade on Tuesday, with
mining stocks leading gainers on the back of estimate-beating
manufacturing data from China.	
    Miners rose 2.9 percent after data on Sunday showed
the manufacturing sector in China, the world's largest consumer
of metals, avoided contraction in December, albeit slightly.
 	
    Xstrata and Kazakhmys, both up nearly 4
percent, helped Britain's FTSE rise 1.1 percent as the
index, which closed early on Friday and was shut on Monday,
caught up with a rally in the rest of Europe.	
    At 0918 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.7 percent at 1019.38 points, after
rising as high as 1,022.85, its highest level in more than two
months.	
    "I think the upside will be fairly limited because the
issues within Europe have not really gone away," ETX Capital's
market analyst Manoj Ladwa said.	
    "I think we'll still be in quite nicely positive territory
today but I'd like to see more volume coming in to back up this
move."	
    Volume on the FTSEurofirst 300 was 13 percent of the 90-day
average, as fund managers were only starting to come back to the
market after the Christmas break. 	
    	
    France's CAC-40 and Spain's Ibex 35, which were
outperformers in yesterday's thin-volume rally, fell 0.4 percent
and 0.6 percent respectively, as they were hit by profit takers.	
    Lenders weighed after a 2.2 percent jump for the euro zone
banking sector yesterday.	
    Traders signalled caution ahead of the resumption of the
sovereign refinancing cycle in the euro zone, which is set to a
be a test of investor confidence in the currency bloc's ability
to resolve its debt crisis.	
    After a tough 2011, which saw the FTSEurofirst 300 index
fall 10.7 percent as investors steered clear of European
equities and hoarded cash, fund managers are faced with the
problem of putting their money to work and some analysts believe
current valuations offer an attractive entry point.	
    "Risk aversion dominates as we enter 2012," Nomura said in a
note. "However, with monetary policy likely to be eased further
in 1Q, the euro likely to depreciate and global growth
continuing, we believe European equity markets have overdone the
gloom."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐