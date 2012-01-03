European shares rise as China data boosts miners

* FTSEurofirst up 0.7 pct * Miners rally as China PMI beats estimates * Caution remains ahead of sovereign auctions By Francesco Canepa LONDON, Jan 3 European shares rose for a fourth consecutive session in early trade on Tuesday, with mining stocks leading gainers on the back of estimate-beating manufacturing data from China. Miners rose 2.9 percent after data on Sunday showed the manufacturing sector in China, the world's largest consumer of metals, avoided contraction in December, albeit slightly. Xstrata and Kazakhmys, both up nearly 4 percent, helped Britain's FTSE rise 1.1 percent as the index, which closed early on Friday and was shut on Monday, caught up with a rally in the rest of Europe. At 0918 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.7 percent at 1019.38 points, after rising as high as 1,022.85, its highest level in more than two months. "I think the upside will be fairly limited because the issues within Europe have not really gone away," ETX Capital's market analyst Manoj Ladwa said. "I think we'll still be in quite nicely positive territory today but I'd like to see more volume coming in to back up this move." Volume on the FTSEurofirst 300 was 13 percent of the 90-day average, as fund managers were only starting to come back to the market after the Christmas break. France's CAC-40 and Spain's Ibex 35, which were outperformers in yesterday's thin-volume rally, fell 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent respectively, as they were hit by profit takers. Lenders weighed after a 2.2 percent jump for the euro zone banking sector yesterday. Traders signalled caution ahead of the resumption of the sovereign refinancing cycle in the euro zone, which is set to a be a test of investor confidence in the currency bloc's ability to resolve its debt crisis. After a tough 2011, which saw the FTSEurofirst 300 index fall 10.7 percent as investors steered clear of European equities and hoarded cash, fund managers are faced with the problem of putting their money to work and some analysts believe current valuations offer an attractive entry point. "Risk aversion dominates as we enter 2012," Nomura said in a note. "However, with monetary policy likely to be eased further in 1Q, the euro likely to depreciate and global growth continuing, we believe European equity markets have overdone the gloom."