European shares rise ahead of U.S. jobs data

LONDON Jan 6 European shares edged up in
early trade on Friday, ahead of the closely-watched U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report, which may provide more evidence of the world's
biggest economy strengthening.
At 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,018.14 points.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls, due at 1330 GMT, may have risen by
150,000 in December, according to a survey. Hopes of an even
stronger number were driven by data on Thursday, showing more
than twice the expected number of private sector jobs were added
in December while initial jobless claims dropped 15,000 in the
latest week.
"There is a definite trend. We can actually see that there
is something moving. There will be growth, even though it may
not be dynamic," said Justin Urquhart Stewart, director at
Seven Investment Management, who added there was scope for
stocks to rally.
"People may miss out (investors who remain on the sidelines)
on a growing level of confidence, maybe towards the latter part
of this year."
Banks were among the gainers, with the STOXX Europe 600
Banking Index up 0.5 percent, regaining some ground lost
in the previous two sessions, when UniCredit fell
sharply after announcing a massive discount on a rights issue.