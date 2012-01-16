European shares fall in wake of mass S&P downgrade

PARIS Jan 16 European stocks fell early
on Monday as a mass downgrade of euro zone countries by Standard
& Poor's, although expected, revived worries over the triple-A
rating of the bloc's rescue fund.
At 0902 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,013.17 points.
"A one-notch downgrade for France was completely priced in,
so no negative surprise here, and quite logical after the United
States got downgraded. But the question now is: how will this
affect the EFSF rating?," said David Thebault, head of
quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.
Late on Friday, S&P cut the ratings of Italy, Spain,
Portugal and Cyprus by two notches and France, Austria, Malta,
Slovakia and Slovenia by one notch each.
It put 14 euro-zone states on negative outlook for a
possible further downgrade, including France, Austria, and still
triple-A-rated Finland, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.4
percent, Germany's DAX index was down 0.6 percent, and
France's CAC 40 was 1 percent lower.
France's Societe Generale was down 4.4 percent and
BNP Paribas was 3 percent lower, while Italy's
UniCredit was down 6 percent.