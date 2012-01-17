European shares get China data boost in early trade

LONDON Jan 17 European shares rose in early trade on Tuesday, hitting a five-month high with miners gaining after economic growth data from top metals user China topped forecasts.

At 0804 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.8 percent at 1,034.18 points, its highest since early August.

China's fourth-quarter year-on-year growth of 8.9 percent was slightly stronger than the 8.7 percent that economists polled by Reuters had predicted, though it was the weakest growth rate in 2-1/2 years.

The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index was among the top sectoral gainers, up 1.5 percent, although Justin Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven Investment Management, said the euro zone debt crisis had the potential to cap gains.

"Don't expect things to go too much further - we're rising on the lack of news - not on good news. We could fall back on the first sign of some bad news...we're a long way away from a political solution in Europe."