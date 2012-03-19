European shares inch lower early on; TNT rises

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
PARIS, March 19 European stocks edged down in early trade on Monday, slipping from 8-month highs hit last week as investors sought further signs the economies of Europe and the United States are improving before chasing the market's brisk 2-month rally.
At 0803 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,105.61 points.
"We're getting very close to a period of consolidation and retracement. The DAX has hit its target in the zone of 7,150 points, while others indices have an upside potential of less than 2 percent before they enter in a phase of consolidation," Aurel BGC technical analyst Gerard Sagnier said.
TNT rose 1.7 percent after United Parcel Service agreed to pay an increased 5.2 billion euros ($6.85 billion) for its Dutch rival.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.