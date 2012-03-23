European shares steady after four-day slide

LONDON, March 23 European equity markets
steadied on Friday following four straight sessions of falls,
their longest down run in four months as concerns over the
global growth outlook came back to stalk markets.
The pan-European FTSE Eurofirst 300 rose 0.1
percent to 1,080.24 points by 0809 GMT, with the index down 2.4
percent so far this week.
Market sentiment was dealt its latest blow by data on
Thursday showing shrinking factory activity in China and the
euro zone, which put paid to investors' recent optimistic view
of the economy after a string of encouraging U.S. data releases.
"Global markets are taking a breather, anticipating large
rebalancing outflows out of equities into fixed income, because
the relative performance of equities has been very significant
this quarter," Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead
Capital, which manages $500 million of assets, said.
Leading the index was UK telecoms firm BT, which
jumped 4.1 percent on its plan to pay 2 billion pounds into its
pension fund this month as part of a new, nine-year deal that
results in much smaller annual cash payments.