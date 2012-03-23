European shares steady after four-day slide

LONDON, March 23 European equity markets steadied on Friday following four straight sessions of falls, their longest down run in four months as concerns over the global growth outlook came back to stalk markets.

The pan-European FTSE Eurofirst 300 rose 0.1 percent to 1,080.24 points by 0809 GMT, with the index down 2.4 percent so far this week.

Market sentiment was dealt its latest blow by data on Thursday showing shrinking factory activity in China and the euro zone, which put paid to investors' recent optimistic view of the economy after a string of encouraging U.S. data releases.

"Global markets are taking a breather, anticipating large rebalancing outflows out of equities into fixed income, because the relative performance of equities has been very significant this quarter," Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages $500 million of assets, said.

Leading the index was UK telecoms firm BT, which jumped 4.1 percent on its plan to pay 2 billion pounds into its pension fund this month as part of a new, nine-year deal that results in much smaller annual cash payments.