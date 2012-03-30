European shares rebound; eyes on euro zone meeting

PARIS, March 30 European stocks rose in early
trade on Friday as bargain hunters jumped in following a sharp
three-session drop, betting that euro zone finance ministers
will agree to double the region's bailout funds in a meeting
later in the day.
At 0706 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.6 percent at 1,064.98 points, after
losing 2.7 percent in three days.
A draft statement by the ministers, obtained by Reuters,
showed that in case of an emergency over the next 15 months, the
euro zone could raise the combined firepower of its two bailout
funds to 940 billion euros from 500 billion now.
Cyclical mining shares were among the top gainers, with Rio
Tinto up 1.5 percent and Xstrata up 0.7 percent.
But despite Friday's recovery, chartists remained cautious
on the outlook for European stocks for the next few weeks.
"All the European markets have broken below their 2012 trend
channels, and except for the DAX, all the 50-day moving averages
have been pierced on the downside. Now, indices are getting
close to March lows," Aurel BGC chartist Gerard Sagnier said.
"It's not impossible to see a very short-term technical
bounce, but we'll have to wait for the consolidation phase,
which has just started, to stabilise before going 'long' again."