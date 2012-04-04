European shares fall after Fed minutes

LONDON, April 4 European shares fell early on
Wednesday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's March
meeting suggested its appetite for further quantitative easing
had waned and ahead of a raft of data out of Europe, which
should give further clues as to the state of the economy.
At 0713 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 fell 3.42 points,
or 0.3 percent, to 1,069.45, adding to the previous session's
1.1 percent decline as debt worries in Spain and disappointing
U.S. factory data prompted investor bank profits on the previous
session's sharp gains.
"The performance of European equities will be much more data
dependant and that data over the past month or so," Philip
Poole, global head of macro investment strategy at HSBC Global
Asset Management, said.
"Equity valuations we think are relatively attractive the
question does that ameliorate the cycle? There is still the risk
of a double dip recession in Europe. Its not clear where the
engine of growth overall will come from in euro zone and there
is still some big picture risks out there," he said.
There is a raft of data for investors to focus on in the
coming hours with UK and European services data, European retail
sales, German factory orders and the European Central Bank rates
decision all helping to reveal the state of health of the
eurozone.
Investors were already on the backfoot in early trade after
Minutes of the latest Fed meeting showed only two of the 10
policy-setting committee members saw the case for additional
monetary stimulus in the light of an improving economy, knocking
the S&P 500 from a four-year high and sending Asian shares
lower.