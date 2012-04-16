European shares edge higher at open

LONDON, April 16 European shares edged higher on
Monday, consolidating after recent falls as a strong start to
the U.S. earnings season offered some support even as investors
remained cautious about the outlook for Spain ahead of a bond
auction this week.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.1 percent at 1,029.21
by 0717 GMT, having closed down 1.6 percent on Friday, which
took its weekly drop to 2.3 percent and saw it chalk up a fourth
consecutive weekly loss.
Spain's government bond yields rose on Friday as the cost of
insuring its debt hit an all-time high, with record borrowing by
its banks from the European Central Bank highlighting fears
about the country's finances.
Some strategists, however, remain constructive on equities,
after the U.S. earnings season kicked off on a high note with
better than expected results from Alcoa, and a strong
earnings report from JPMorgan.
"We still remain very optimistic on markets and continue to
reiterate that investors should take advantage of any weakness
to harness long-term exposure to a strong asset class," Henk
Potts, equity strategist at Barclays Wealth, said.
"The corporate reporting season got off to a pretty good
start... Some analysts have been suggesting that margins could
be under pressure. I think if we do see margins dip I think it
will be temporary and not part of a new trend."