European shares weighed down by Spanish concerns

LONDON, April 17 European equity markets eased on Tuesday, with concerns about Spain's finances keeping investors in a cautious mood, leaving the door open for a steeper sell-off if they filter through into a weaker reading in a key German investors sentiment index.

A string of gloomy corporate news, including weaker first quarter output at mining giant Rio Tinto and a report that engineering conglomerate Siemens will scrap its full-year profit target, also weighed on overall sentiment.

By 0701 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.2 percent at 1,030.19 points, extending its losses since mid-March to 7 percent.

"The over-arching theme in equity markets is still the re-ignition of the tensions in financial markets on euro zone concerns, and this is something that may stay with us for some time," Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank, said. "There is the potential for another 5 percent move down if you just look at it from a technical perspective."

Spain's IBEX was down 0.8 percent at 7,150.40 points ahead of a key Treasury bills auction. Investors were also looking ahead for any signs of spillover from Spanish debt woes into a weaker ZEW economic sentiment reading in Germany.