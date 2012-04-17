European shares weighed down by Spanish concerns

LONDON, April 17 European equity markets eased
on Tuesday, with concerns about Spain's finances keeping
investors in a cautious mood, leaving the door open for a
steeper sell-off if they filter through into a weaker reading in
a key German investors sentiment index.
A string of gloomy corporate news, including weaker first
quarter output at mining giant Rio Tinto and a report
that engineering conglomerate Siemens will scrap its
full-year profit target, also weighed on overall sentiment.
By 0701 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.2 percent at 1,030.19 points, extending its losses since
mid-March to 7 percent.
"The over-arching theme in equity markets is still the
re-ignition of the tensions in financial markets on euro zone
concerns, and this is something that may stay with us for some
time," Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank,
said. "There is the potential for another 5 percent move down if
you just look at it from a technical perspective."
Spain's IBEX was down 0.8 percent at 7,150.40 points
ahead of a key Treasury bills auction. Investors were also
looking ahead for any signs of spillover from Spanish debt woes
into a weaker ZEW economic sentiment reading in Germany.